Denial, excitement, impatience: 3 people share 3 opinions as another spring snowstorm hits SE WI

MILWAUKEE — Sunday, April 14 looked more like Dec. 14 across southeast Wisconsin — with heavy snow falling into the night. FOX6 News caught up with three guys with three unique takes on our latest spring snowstorm.

“If you’re driving too close to somebody, it gets really bad. People have to be careful,” said Avtil Luma in Sheboygan.

Wet roads caused him some concern as he stopped to fuel up. There was a hint of denial — with temperatures not matching the calendar.

“I thought maybe the 50s. A little wind — but nothing like this,” said Luma.

Further south at Rotary Park in Menomonee Falls, 12-year-old Ryan Casey got some sledding in before nightfall — visiting from Orlando, Florida. Sunday was the first time he ever experienced snow.

“It’s really fun. It’s even more fun when you can go down the tubes on this awesome hill. I mean, in Florida right now, it’s like 89. So, polar opposites. Literally,” said Casey.

In Milwaukee, Tom Anderson was heading out to dinner — passing snow-covered vehicles and slushy sidewalks. He said the thought he’d seen the last of Old Man Winter. With patience running thin, he was back in his boots on Sunday.

“It’s not my favorite. It’s not real pleasant. I had my boots in the back of the closet. I really didn’t want to break them out again, but here I am,” said Anderson.

Denial, excitement and impatience were all on display as Mother Nature struck again in southeast Wisconsin.

Casey said he would head back to the 89° Florida temperatures Monday, but said he’d rather stay in Wisconsin and sled some more.