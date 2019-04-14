Embracing the Bucks playoff hype, Milwaukee Day at Glass + Griddle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- April 14 is called "Milwaukee Day" because the date shares the same digits as Milwaukee's zip code. This year, Milwaukeeans have plenty to celebrate -- including a Bucks playoff stint! Christina stopped by Glass + Griddle to discuss the impending playoffs and the effect the games have on a restaurant so close to the Fiserv Forum.

About Glass + Griddle

Glass + Griddle is located in downtown Milwaukee near the Fiserv Forum. The restaurant features multiple menus with tasty offerings -- and easy access to the Bucks! The restaurant also provides a shuttle service for Brewers games, Bucks games, Marquette games and concerts.