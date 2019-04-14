× Milwaukee Admirals face off against Iowa Wild in Calder Cup playoffs

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Admirals will face-off against the Iowa Wild in the best-of-five, Central Division semifinals when the Calder Cup playoffs begin with Game 1 on Sunday, April 21 at 4 p.m. in Des Moines.

Game 2 will also be in Iowa before the series shifts to Panther Arena for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4 and Game 5:

Game 1: Sunday, April 21 at 4 p.m. in Iowa

Game 2: Tuesday, April 23 at 7 p.m. in Iowa

Game 3: Thursday, April 25 at 7 p.m. in Milwaukee

Game 4: Friday, April 26 at 7 p.m. in Milwaukee

Game 5: Monday, April 29 at 7 p.m. in Milwaukee

As the higher seed, the Admirals had the choice of playing the first two games at home or the final three games at home.

Tickets, which range in price from $8 to $30, for Game 3 of the series will go on sale on Monday morning at 10 a.m. either online HERE or by calling the Admirals office at 414-227-0550.

Under the guidance of first-year Head Coach Karl Taylor, Milwaukee finished the regular season red-hot, going 11-0-2-1 over their past 14 games to move from seventh place to a second place finish in the Central with a 36-24-14-2 record and 88 points. Meanwhile Iowa, the AHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, ended the year with a 37-26-8-5 record and 87 points. This is their first playoff trip since moving to Des Moines.

During the regular the Admirals posted a 2-4 record against the Wild, with a 2-1 mark on home ice and a 0-3 mark at the Wells Fargo Arena. In their final meeting of the season, the Ads topped the Wild 5-1 on April 6 at Panther Arena.

This is the 15th playoff trip for the Admirals in 18 seasons of playing in the American Hockey League. The Ads won the Calder Cup with a sweep of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in 2004 and returned to the finals two years later when they fell to Hershey in six games