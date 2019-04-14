Milwaukee man arrested for OWI, 3rd offense with 4-year-old in vehicle after crash into ditch
RACINE COUNTY — A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested after a vehicle ended up in the ditch in the Town of Raymond in Racine County Sunday, April 14 — with a 4-year-old child inside.
It happened around 5 p.m. on Seven Mile Road near I-94.
According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called in an indicated the operator of the vehicle found in the ditch was possibly intoxicated and there was a child in the vehicle. The driver was arrested for OWI, third offense with a passenger under the age of 16.
An on-site preliminary breath test revealed a result of .206.
Sheriff’s officials noted the driver had a revoked license due to previous OWI convictions, and a restriction that required no driving with an alcohol concentration greater than .02.
He was taken to the Racine County Jail — held on $5,000 bond.
The 4-year-old was not hurt, and was released to a family member.