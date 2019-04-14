× National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for spring storm, April 14

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the spring snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, April 14. Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin.

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service

NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Kenosha, 5.3

Silver Lake, 5.0

Bristol, 4.0

Twin Lakes, 4.0

Franksville, 3.5

Greenfield, 3.2

Winthrop Harbor, 2.0

Burlington, 2.0

Elmwood Park, 1.5

Saint Francis, 1.1

Wauwatosa, 1.0

New Berlin, .5

Sullivan, .2