Pres. Trump’s campaign to report raising $30 million in 1st quarter of 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign tells The Associated Press it will report raising more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019. That’s slightly more than his top two Democratic rivals combined.

The haul brings the campaign’s cash on hand to $40.8 million, an unprecedented war chest for an incumbent president this early in a campaign.

President Trump’s campaign says nearly 99% of its donations were $200 or less, with an average donation of $34.26.

The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, brought in $45.8 million in the first quarter — its best non-election year total. Combined, the pro-President Trump effort is reporting $82 million in the bank.

President Trump formally launched his re-election effort just hours after taking office in 2017, earlier than any incumbent has in prior years.