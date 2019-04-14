Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Pres. Trump’s campaign to report raising $30 million in 1st quarter of 2019

Posted 6:39 pm, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:40PM, April 14, 2019
President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 12: US President Donald Trump delivers remarks on 5G deployment in the United States on April 12, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump discussed plans to build out a nationalized 5G network with plans to invest $20 billion improving broadband access. (Photo by Tom Brenner/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign tells The Associated Press it will report raising more than $30 million in the first quarter of 2019. That’s slightly more than his top two Democratic rivals combined.

The haul brings the campaign’s cash on hand to $40.8 million, an unprecedented war chest for an incumbent president this early in a campaign.

President Trump’s campaign says nearly 99% of its donations were $200 or less, with an average donation of $34.26.

The Republican National Committee, meanwhile, brought in $45.8 million in the first quarter — its best non-election year total. Combined, the pro-President Trump effort is reporting $82 million in the bank.

President Trump formally launched his re-election effort just hours after taking office in 2017, earlier than any incumbent has in prior years.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.