Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Red Cross assists Willow Terrace Apartments residents after 2-alarm blaze

Posted 4:59 pm, April 14, 2019, by , Updated at 05:00PM, April 14, 2019
Fire near 23rd and Layton

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment building near 23rd and Layton in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, April 14.

It happened around 3:15 p.m.

Residents of the Willow Terrace Apartments building were out of their homes while firefighters investigated and worked to extinguish the flames.

FOX6 News was told the fire was contained to one unit, but smoke did make its way to the halls.

American Red Cross volunteers were on scene to help those in need.

Fire near 23rd and Layton

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.