Red Cross assists Willow Terrace Apartments residents after 2-alarm blaze

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at an apartment building near 23rd and Layton in Milwaukee Sunday afternoon, April 14.

It happened around 3:15 p.m.

Residents of the Willow Terrace Apartments building were out of their homes while firefighters investigated and worked to extinguish the flames.

FOX6 News was told the fire was contained to one unit, but smoke did make its way to the halls.

American Red Cross volunteers were on scene to help those in need.