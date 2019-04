MILWAUKEE — American Red Cross volunteers were assisting six adults and 12 children after a basement fire in a home near 14th and Ring.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, April 14.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said everyone got out safely, and the fire was extinguished.

PHOTO GALLERY

We Energies crews came out to the scene to check the gas and electric.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.