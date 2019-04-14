The Beef Lady shares a delicious recipe for Jerky Baked Potato Skins

MILWAUKEE -- On Sunday, April 14, the Beef Lady stopped by the FOX6 WakeUp studios to share another one of her tantalizing recipes: Beef Jerky Baked Potato Skins! This dish is almost too delicious to be true.
INGREDIENTS:
- 1/3 cup dairy sour cream
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
- 3 small sweet potatoes (about 6 inches long) cooked and cooled
- 1 tablespoon vegetable oil
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese
- 3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
- 1/2 cup chopped peppered beef Jerky
- 1/2 cup chopped jalapeno beef jerky
- 1/4 cup sliced green onions
COOKING:
- Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine sour cream, lime juice, garlic powder, onion powder and smoked paprika in small bowl; mix until incorporated. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Slice potatoes in half lengthwise. Hollow out each potato half using a spoon, leaving 1/4 thick shell. Save potato flesh for another use. Brush inside of potatoes with oil; season with salt and pepper, as desired. Place potatoes on shallow-rimmed baking sheet; bake in 400°F oven for 15 minutes or until golden brown. Cook's Tip: You may substitute 3 medium Russet (baking) potatoes for sweet potatoes.
- Meanwhile, mix cheeses with jerky in medium bowl. Fill potato skins with cheese mixture; bake 5 to 8 minutes or until cheese is bubbly. Top potato skins with sour cream mixture and green onions, as desired. Cook's Tip: You may substitute hickory smoked beef jerky for peppered beef jerky.