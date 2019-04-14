The Beef Lady shares a delicious recipe for Jerky Baked Potato Skins

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- On Sunday, April 14, the Beef Lady stopped by the FOX6 WakeUp studios to share another one of her tantalizing recipes: Beef Jerky Baked Potato Skins! This dish is almost too delicious to be true.

INGREDIENTS:

1/3 cup dairy sour cream

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika

3 small sweet potatoes (about 6 inches long) cooked and cooled

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3/4 cup shredded Cheddar cheese

3/4 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

1/2 cup chopped peppered beef Jerky

1/2 cup chopped jalapeno beef jerky

1/4 cup sliced green onions

COOKING: