Washington police search for woman who dragged officer 30 feet, crashed into senior citizen’s car

BURLINGTON, Wash. -- Police are looking for a Washington woman who sent two people to the hospital after reportedly trying to avoid arrest.

Officials said an officer pulled over the driver of a 1996 black Dodge pick-up truck Saturday afternoon, April 13. The officer discovered there were arrest warrants out for the driver, a 29-year-old woman whose name has not been released.

When the officer attempted to arrest the suspect, police said she fled the scene, dragging the officer with her truck for about 30 feet.

“This person definitely had a disregard for other folks that were out there and it put them at great risk too,” Sergeant Mike Lumpkin said.

Lumpkin said she was being sought for alleged misdemeanor theft, but that she will now be facing much more serious charges.

Police said another officer tried to stop the suspect, who ran a red light and slammed into a car with two women, ages 78 and 69, inside.

The 31-year-old police officer was taken to the hospital and is recovering at home, Lumpkin said.

The 78-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital and is expected to be OK.

“We’re lucky the injuries weren’t worse,” Lumpkin said.

Fernando Estrada works at a restaurant near where the suspect crashed into the car. He said the bumper was hanging half-off the car.

“You just ruined three people’s lives right there: injuries, trauma, damage,” he said.

Police asked for help locating the woman, whose license plate is C30214F.