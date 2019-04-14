‘Whole store was engulfed!’ Furniture Depot near 25th and Lincoln a total loss after 3-alarm blaze

MILWAUKEE — Fire tore through Furniture Depot near 25th and Lincoln on Milwaukee’s south side Saturday night, April 14. Residents scurried as the building went up in flames, fearing it was going to spread. It required a three-alarm response.

“The whole store was engulfed,” said Robert Bailey.

Bailey said the blaze two doors down from him was intense.

“The window blew right out. The flames were shooting way above the roof,” said Bailey.

The flames — along with thick smoke — sent residents running for cover.

“You felt the heat. Like, everything was hitting you,” said Jervitta Bradford. “I got everyone out the house and took them down to the corner.”

Meanwhile, dozens of firefighters fought the blaze.

“They immediately went into defensive operations, and also protecting exposure next door,” said Deputy Chief Todd VanRoo.

VanRoo said the day care behind the business on Forest Home was affected.

“There is some water damage to the day care,” he said.

Charred in a matter of moments, Furniture Depot was a total loss. Fire officials said the intensity was due, in part, to the contents of the building.

“All of those combustibles, the polyesters, those plastics,” said VanRoo. “Those things that furniture are made of today are going to ignite and burn very fast, very hot.”

It took crews nearly three hours to get it extinguished — only for them to be called back out just around midnight.

“There was a spot fire that was up in the roof area,” said VanRoo.

After tending to that, investigators were able to sift through the building — attempting to figure out how, where and why this all happened.

“The whole place burned up,” said Bailey. “It’s pretty sad.”

Fire officials said thankfully, there were no injuries.

43.003127 -87.945217