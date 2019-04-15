× Crime scene tape surrounds pond at Brookfield Lakes condo complex

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Crime scene tape surrounds a pond at the Brookfield Lakes condominium complex in the Town of Brookfield on Monday, April 15.

The Waukesha County Search and Recovery team are on the scene — and have a mobile command center set up. Officials drained the pond that is surrounded by the tape.

Officials tells FOX6 News they are looking for evidence from a homicide case from Nov. 18, 2018. The victim in that case was Madeline Kim.

This is a developing story.