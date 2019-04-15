Crime scene tape surrounds pond at Brookfield Lakes condo complex

Posted 12:33 pm, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:05PM, April 15, 2019

Search at Brookfield Lakes condo complex

TOWN OF BROOKFIELD — Crime scene tape surrounds a pond at the Brookfield Lakes condominium complex in the Town of Brookfield on Monday, April 15.

The Waukesha County Search and Recovery team are on the scene — and have a mobile command center set up. Officials drained the pond that is surrounded by the tape.

Officials tells FOX6 News they are looking for evidence from a homicide case from Nov. 18, 2018. The victim in that case was Madeline Kim.

This is a developing story.

Search at Brookfield Lakes condo complex

Search at Brookfield Lakes condo complex

Search at Brookfield Lakes condo complex

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.