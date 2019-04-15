Former Gov. Walker joins government reform group as chairman

Posted 9:53 am, April 15, 2019, by

MADISON, WI - FEBRUARY 25: Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker speaks to the press outside his office in the capitol building on February 25, 2011 in Madison, Wisconsin. Demonstrators have occupied the building for the past 11 days protesting the governor's attempt to push through a bill that would restrict collective bargaining for most government workers. Early this morning the state assembly passed the bill. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MADISON — Former Gov. Scott Walker is joining the Wisconsin-based Institute for Reforming Government as an honorary chairman.

The group announced Walker’s appointment on Monday, the latest in a series of positions Walker has taken since he lost re-election.

Walker is serving as fundraising chairman for the National Republican Redistricting Trust, a conservative group focused on redistricting after the 2020 Census. And he’s also leading the national effort to call a constitutional convention to adopt a balanced budget amendment.

Walker has also joined a speaker’s bureau and has filled in on a conservative talk radio show in Milwaukee since being defeated for re-election and leaving office in January.

The Institute for Reforming Government was formed in 2017 and says it is focused on simplifying government through tax reform, lessening regulation and creating efficiencies.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.