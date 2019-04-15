× ‘Give us a call now:’ We Energies’ winter heating moratorium ends April 15

MILWAUKEE — We Energies winter heating moratorium will ended Monday, April 15. Customers who owe a significant amount of money are at risk of disconnection.

“We are encouraging customers to give us a call now, we want them to give us a call so our customer care team can help them set up payment plans,” said Alison Trouy, We Energies spokesperson.

Customers who are behind on their bills are encouraged to CLICK HERE or call 800-842-4565 as soon as possible. Representatives can explain some of the options available, including a flexible payment plan or minimum payment option.

We Energies also offers budget billing, which spreads energy expenses more evenly over 12 months.

In addition, some customers may qualify for energy assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP). There is no charge to determine eligibility or to apply for assistance.