Man out on bond for retail theft accused of nearly striking officer with vehicle after retail theft

MEQUON — A Milwaukee man out on signature bond is accused of nearly striking a Mequon police officer and leading police on a pursuit following a retail theft incident on Friday, April 12. The pursuit ended in a crash near I-43 and Good Hope — and prosecutors said there was a toddler in the vehicle.

Takorey Phillips, 27, faces the following charges, filed Monday, April 15:

First degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater

Second degree recklessly endangering safety, repeater

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer, repeater

Resisting or obstructing an officer, repeater

Retail theft — intentionally taking less than $500, repeater

Misdemeanor bail jumping, repeater

According to a criminal complaint, on Friday, April 12, Mequon police were dispatched to the Marshall’s store on Port Washington Road near Mequon Road, where they spoke with employees working as fraud investigators. One said there was a shoplifting incident on April 9, and Phillips was identified as the person involved. The employee said he was looking out for this individual on the afternoon of April 12. The other employee watched Phillips while he was in the store, and the complaint said Phillips, wearing exactly the same clothing, took about $200 worth of merchandise and left the store without paying for the items. The employees saw Phillips get into a vehicle — attempting to hit a Mequon police officer in the parking lot as he fled.

The sergeant who was nearly hit said he saw the suspect vehicle nearly hit the Mequon squad that was parked partially in front of the suspect vehicle in an attempt to prevent it from leaving. The sergeant said he yelled, “Stop! Police!” and approached the vehicle. The driver put the suspect vehicle in reverse and backed up quickly, striking the median curb. The sergeant then drew his firearm and ordered the driver to stop several times. The other officer was also shouting at the driver to stop. As the sergeant moved toward the vehicle to make contact with the driver, the complaint said the driver put the vehicle in drive and accelerated forward toward the sergeant, who had to back peddle to avoid being run over. The sergeant said he contacted the hood of the vehicle with his hand, and it continued moving and turning left before accelerating rapidly part him. The two officers got into their squads and initiated a pursuit, which continued on I-43 southbound, reaching speeds of more than 100 miles per hour.

The complaint said the suspect vehicle was weaving through traffic, cutting off other vehicles, and traveling in the emergency lane in Mequon. On I-43 at Good Hope Road, the driver lost control due to high speed and struck a light pole. After a short foot pursuit, Phillips was apprehended.

The complaint said a woman was in the rear passenger seat, and a child who will turn 2 in September was “inappropriately fastened in a booster seat designed for an older child.” A search of the vehicle revealed a marijuana pipe in the front passenger door.

According to the complaint, Phillips had a warrant through the Wisconsin Department of Corrections. Additionally, the complaint noted he was convicted of substantial battery in 2017, and placed on probation. He was charged with retail theft out of Waukesha County in January — with a $500 signature bond set in February.

Court records showed the same woman who was a passenger in the vehicle during the incident in Mequon was charged along with Phillips in the Waukesha County case — along with a third man.

Mequon police said charges of obstructing an officer would be referred to the district attorney against the 23-year-old woman for the Mequon incident, but as of Monday, April 15, online court records did not list formal charges.

43.218377 -87.922462