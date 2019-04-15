× MU basketball players Sam, Joey Hauser to transfer from program: ‘Wish them the best of luck’

MILWAUKEE –Marquette University men’s basketball players Sam and Joey Hauser will transfer from the program, head coach Steve Wojciechowski announced Monday morning, April 15.

“We are thankful for all that Sam and Joey contributed to our program and University during their time at Marquette and wish them the best of luck in the future,” Wojciechowski said. “We have a tremendous group of returning players and are extremely excited about the upcoming season and future of our program.”

Thank you Marquette 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/UbPEVjzPnf — Sam Hauser (@Big_Smooth10) April 15, 2019

In three seasons with Marquette, Sam Hauser started 97-of-101 games and averaged 12.7 points and 6.0 rebounds per game. Joey Hauser started 31-of-34 contests in his lone campaign in 2018-19 and chipped in 9.7 points and 5.3 boards per outing.