Open Record: The point of absurdity

In this episode of “Open Record,” Bryan Polcyn explains the story behind an iconic moment known by many as “The Hip Check.” Then, Jenna Sachs gives more details about a rare moment where a contractor turned himself into authorities. Plus, do these reporters ad-lib their lines? The unscripted answer from the investigative team.
