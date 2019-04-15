Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Open Record: The point of absurdity

Posted 4:30 am, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 04:31AM, April 15, 2019

In this episode of “Open Record,” Bryan Polcyn explains the story behind an iconic moment known by many as “The Hip Check.” Then, Jenna Sachs gives more details about a rare moment where a contractor turned himself into authorities. Plus, do these reporters ad-lib their lines? The unscripted answer from the investigative team.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Open Record”via RSS | iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher |iHeartRadio

Follow Bryan on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Jenna on social media: Facebook | Twitter

Follow Amanda on social media: Facebook | Twitter

About the Podcast: “Open Record”

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.