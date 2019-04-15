Packers claim kicker Sam Ficken off waivers from Seahawks

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 06: Sam Ficken #5 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a 32-yard field goal in the fourth quarter during the NFC Wild Card Playoff Game against the Atlanta Falcons at the Los Angeles Coliseum on January 6, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers have claimed kicker Sam Ficken off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks, bringing in potential competition for 13-year veteran Mason Crosby.

Ficken was added to the roster Monday, three days after he was dropped by the Seahawks. The Penn State product has also spent time with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. He appeared in two games for the Rams in each of the last two seasons, filling in for the injured Greg Zuerlein while going 3 for 6 on field goals and 14 for 15 on extra points.

Ficken became expendable by the Seahawks after they signed Jason Myers in free agency.

Crosby ranked 24th in the NFL in field-goal percentage (81.1) among kickers with a qualifying amount of attempts.

GREEN BAY, WI – SEPTEMBER 24: Mason Crosby #2 of the Green Bay Packers kicks a field goal to beat the Cincinnati Bengals 27-24 in overtime at Lambeau Field on September 24, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

