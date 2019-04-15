Parents of USC student killed after thinking she was in an Uber want more safety precautions

SOUTH CAROLINA — The parents of a slain University of South Carolina student say they’re on a mission to try to prevent similar tragedies when ordering rideshares.

Seymour and Marci Josephson told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday they’re glad the South Carolina House passed a bill that would require rideshare vehicles to display illuminated signs. The bill was named after their daughter, USC senior Samantha Josephson.

“I think that’s great. It’s a great start,” Seymour Josephson told GMA.

But they want to see more action — like requiring rideshare cars to have front license plates so customers can easily check to see if the correct car is headed toward them.

“There are 19 states that do not have front license plates on their car,” the father said. “South Carolina happened to be one of them.”

Samantha Josephson, who was just weeks away from graduation, had called for an Uber outside a bar around 2 a.m. March 29 in Columbia.

Samantha got into the vehicle she mistook for the Uber. Her body was found with multiple sharp force injuries 14 hours later in a field about 90 miles away.

Police arrested Nathaniel David Rowland on suspicion of kidnapping and murder after an officer saw him driving a vehicle that matched one seen in a surveillance video. Josephson’s blood and cell phone were found in the car, authorities said.