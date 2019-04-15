‘Plenty of work to go around:’ Body shop workers wrestle with flood of new fender benders

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The weekend winter storm caused numerous spin-outs and minor accidents on the roads. What is bad news for motorists is good news for local body shops.

Operators of repair shops say they have had a constant flow of calls coming in from drivers who were involved in fender benders over the weekend.

"There's plenty of work to go around," said Debbie Zabel of Miller Auto Body CarStar. "Several cars have already been towed in over the weekend and then this morning."

Miller Auto Body CarStar says they expect more people to come in through the week. They are already taking dozens of calls and writing estimates for vehicles that got banged up in the snowy mess on Sunday.

"It's weather-related. They've slid into things or hit a curb or knocked a mirror off or damaged their bumper. It's quite a bit of weather," Zabel said.

As employees get to work, they advise drivers to check their tires. They have seen a lot of cars with front end damage or damage to the passenger side.

"Sliding around, there was some sloppy, slushy snow pulling you into the ditch," said Ryan Ringwelski of Milwaukee Auto Body.

Repair shops say because of the harsh winter, they have repaired a lot of mirrors too. They expect business will increase as spring is always a busy time of year.

If you were involved in an accident, operators of repair shops say it is important to get your claim in as soon as possible.