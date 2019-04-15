Police: 57-year-old Milwaukee man arrested for prowling in Whitefish Bay

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEFISH BAY -- A 57-year-old Milwaukee man was taken into custody Sunday, April 14 for prowling in Whitefish Bay. The man has an extensive criminal history for theft and burglary dating back over 30 years, according to police.

According to Whitefish Bay police, a resident on Lakeview Drive received an alert from his surveillance video on his cell phone. The resident observed a prowler on his property via video.

The resident called 911. Upon arrival, officers located the prowler hiding in some bushes on Day Avenue. The man was taken into custody without incident.

The man was linked to numerous other recent prowling incidents in Whitefish Bay based on other videos submitted by residents throughout the village, according to police,

As a result of this arrest, police contacted the man's probation agent. The probation agent placed a hold and the man was transported to the Milwaukee County Jail where he is being held for possible revocation of his probation.

The Whitefish Police Department encourages all residents who observe suspicious persons or who have home surveillance systems that capture suspicious person to report those incidents by calling 911.

Whitefish Bay police issued the following statement on this case:

"These videos and quick notification of 911 are proving to be valuable tools in helping WFBPD deploy resources quickly and effectively to target the area where these criminals are actively trying to steal WFB residents property. As a reminder to all residents please make sure that you are removing keys from vehicles and are locking the doors to your vehicles as well as your homes. It is proven in all of the submitted videos that these subjects quickly move on if they pull on a car door handle and find it locked."