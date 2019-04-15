Racine police identify man accused of stealing puppy from Petland — but he’s not in custody

RACINE — More than a month after Racine police asked for help identifying a man accused of stealing a puppy from Petland

on S. Green Bay Road near 21st Street — police said Monday, April 15 they know the man’s name, but continue to search for him.

Police on social media said it was believed Kyle Czarnecki was in the Milwaukee area. They said he has felony warrants for crimes other than this theft at Petland.

They asked that anyone with information on Czarnecki’s whereabouts please give them a call. You may remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330. You may also be eligible for a cash reward through Crime Stoppers.

Police initially posted about this case on March 4 — asking for help identifying the man accused of taking the puppy he’s seen in the below photos with — without paying for the dog.

42.704134 -87.854590