Racine police seek witnesses to shooting at 14th and Washington

RACINE — Racine police are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into a shooting near 14th Street and Washington Ave. on Sunday, April 14.

Officials say the shooting happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to the area for a report of shots fired. While searching the area, officers located a victim.

That victim was treated for non-life threatening injuries. A canvas of the area was completed but turned up little information.

Racine police are now seeking any witnesses or citizens who might have information. They are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.