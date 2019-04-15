Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek suspect wanted for armed robbery

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery near 76th and Good Hope Rd. on Saturday, April 13.

Officials say the victim and suspect met on a social media marketplace, where the suspect agreed to purchase an item from the victim. While at the location around 10:15 a.m., the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and robbed them of their property and money.

The suspect is described as a male, black, about 20 years old, 5’9″ tall, 160 pounds with a slim build, with long dreadlocks and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a hood, a black T-shirt with a design on the front, dark pants, and dark shoes. He was armed with a silver and black handgun and was last seen driving a black four-door Nissan Altima northbound on 76th street.

You are urged to call 414-935-7360 with any information.

Also, if you selling or purchasing items from online from unknown individuals, you may do so at any of MPD’s seven police districts.