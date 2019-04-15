Recognize him? Milwaukee police seek suspect wanted for armed robbery

Posted 12:07 pm, April 15, 2019, by , Updated at 12:12PM, April 15, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for an armed robbery near 76th and Good Hope Rd. on Saturday, April 13.

Officials say the victim and suspect met on a social media marketplace, where the suspect agreed to purchase an item from the victim. While at the location around 10:15 a.m., the suspect pointed a firearm at the victim and robbed them of their property and money.

The suspect is described as a male, black, about 20 years old, 5’9″ tall, 160 pounds with a slim build, with long dreadlocks and facial hair. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket with a hood, a black T-shirt with a design on the front, dark pants, and dark shoes. He was armed with a silver and black handgun and was last seen driving a black four-door Nissan Altima northbound on 76th street.

You are urged to call 414-935-7360 with any information.

Also, if you selling or purchasing items from online from unknown individuals, you may do so at any of MPD’s seven police districts.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.