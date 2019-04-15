Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST ALLIS -- Brian Kramp spent the morning in West Allis at St. Charles Furniture and Thrift. He's getting look at the new store and learning about their youth employment services program that allows students to develop employment skills.

About St. Charles Furniture & Thrift (website)

St. Charles Furniture & Thrift store provides a unique component to St. Charles’ youth employment programs. Youth in the retail and customer service track gain real life experience and training working hands on in the store. Youth practice essential skills needed for life-long employment. They help secure donations, clean, sort, and price items, and work with customers at all point of interaction with the store such as phone calls, customer service and working the register. All proceeds raised through the thrift store go directly back in to our youth employment programs so that St. Charles can continue teaching lifelong skills to young people in the community.

