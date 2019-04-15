Want softer, shinier hair? The secret to using hair oils without ending up with oily hair

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- No one wants oily hair -- but oil is the secret to smooth, shiny locks. Scott Yance with Scottfree Salon joins Real Milwaukee to help you find the right one you.

1. The #1 rule of hair oil usage: Less is More! You can always add more if needed.

2. While hair oils are good for many types of hair those with very fine hair should avoid them or only use them at the very ends of your hair to treat split ends and never near the scalp.

3. Apply oils based on the results you are trying to achieve: Applying oil on wet hair means less shine, but there are other benefits, such as de-tangling and heat protection before blow drying. On dry hair, the shine factor is higher and you will get better frizz, UV and pollution protection.

4. Coconut oil is a great natural choice and is the most versatile of all the oils and it works with every hair type (but should be used very sparingly on fine hair, of course)

5. Oils have healing properties and are a great choice for damaged hair; their healing properties have been touted for centuries.