Weekend storms killed 8 people in the South. Now the Northeast braces for gusty winds

A massive storm system killed eight people in the South over the weekend and caused damage from Texas to Mississippi.

Communities were coping Monday with structural damage and power outages and schools have been closed.

More than a quarter million customers are without power from storms and the winds, with the greatest concentration of power outages in Pennsylvania and Virginia, CNN meteorologist Dave Hennen said.

The storm front is now dissipating and heading out to the Atlantic Ocean.

“There is no more severe threat today,” CNN meteorologist Haley Brink said.

But there is concern on Monday that gusty winds could rise to 55 mph, possibly leading to airport delays in big hubs from Boston to the Mid-Atlantic, she said.

Wind advisories will be in place for more than 55 million people, Hennen said.

“The severe weather threat should be quickly winding down by late morning,” the National Weather Service said. “Gusty winds and colder temperatures will affect the northern Mid-Atlantic into the Northeast today on the heels of the departing low center, but warmer weather will be in store for Tuesday.”

Rain and snow showers are expected across northern New York and northern New England. There is a threat of flooding in rivers across that region because of Sunday night’s rain combined with snow melt.

Deaths across the South

Over the weekend, four people died in Texas, two in Louisiana, one in Mississippi and another in Alabama.

In Texas, a woman died when her mobile home was destroyed and two children were killed when a tree fell on a car. There were no details about the death of another woman.

In Louisiana, a 13-year-old boy drowned in a drainage area, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office also reported a second death after responding to a vehicle submerged in floodwater with a victim inside

In Mississippi, authorities said there was one storm-related death in Monroe County.

In Alabama, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported that a county worker had died in a hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Hueytown.

Severe weather expected Wednesday

The next round of severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging winds and hail, is expected to start later this week when a potent storm moves from the Rockies into the Central Plains.

The threat will begin on Wednesday afternoon from Texas north to Iowa, with the greatest threat in Texas and Oklahoma, Hennen said.

The dangerous weather is expected to push east, with more severe weather on Thursday and Friday over much of the South.