Bradford Beach finds new backer for concessions, tiki huts

MILWAUKEE — Fish tacos, grass-fed burgers, wine and cocktails — all that and more is coming to Milwaukee’s Bradford Beach. County Executive Chris Abele and Milwaukee County Parks announced Tuesday, April 16, a new backer will take over operations the concessions, tiki huts and special events at Bradford Beach.

CCH Management LLC (The Dock), will enter into a five-year contract with Milwaukee County Parks, with three options to extend the term for an additional year.

“Residents and tourists that come to Milwaukee County beaches will have a variety of options to dine and drink along the water this summer,” said Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele in a news release. “The Dock partnership at Bradford Beach will bring even more visitors and economic impact to the community, and I look forward to seeing what great options are in store for us this summer.”

According to a news release, the menu at Dock Bradford Beach will include: tempura fish tacos, yellowfin tuna steak and grass-fed burgers, as well as a kids menu. The Dock will also sell beer, wine and cocktails.

The Dock will be joined at Bradford Beach by Volley Life, who will organize volleyball leagues and tournaments at Bradford Beach.

The Dock also currently operates a beachside restaurant at Montrose Beach in Chicago.

There was concern back in January about who would take over the concessions. SURG Restaurant Group, the company who helped transform the beach, pulled out of operations after six years in an effort to scale back.