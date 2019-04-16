Chips Ahoy cookies recalled due to ‘unexpected solidified ingredient’

Posted 11:35 am, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 11:39AM, April 16, 2019

MILWAUKEE — Mondelez Global LLC has announced a voluntary recall of certain Chewy Chips Ahoy 13 ounce cookies.

According to a press release, this voluntary recall is being conducted because of the potential for certain product to contain an “unexpected solidified ingredient.”

This recall is limited exclusively to the products listed in the table below:

Some reports of potential adverse health effects have been received.

Consumers can contact the company at 1-844-366-1171, 24 hours a day to get more information about the recall. Consumer Relations specialists are available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EDT.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.