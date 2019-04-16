Deferred prosecution agreement for man accused of injuring MATC guard, biting 2 officers in scuffle

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee man charged following an incident that happened at the downtown campus of Milwaukee Area Technical College in November 2018 entered into a deferred prosecution agreement Tuesday, April 16.

David Starks, 33, pleaded guilty to one felony count of battery to school district officers, etc. The court withheld judgement of conviction as the parties entered into the deferred prosecution agreement. A review hearing was set for June 3.

According to the criminal complaint, officers were dispatched to St. Mary’s Hospital on Nov. 16, 2018 to investigate a battery complaint by a security guard for MATC. The guard was at the hospital, being treated for a laceration to the back of his head. He had to receive six staples.

The guard indicated to police that he was working at MATC “when a student called in a suspicious person looking in doors on the third floor.” The guard confronted the individual, later identified as Starks, who apparently claimed to be a former student. The guard asked Starks what he was doing and Starks indicated he was “reading flyers.” The guard asked Starks if he had any business in the building. Starks said he did not — and the guard asked him to leave.

When Starks started to walk away, the guard followed him, the complaint said. Starks told the guard, “you’re not following me” and then shoved the guard. A scuffle ensued — when the guard attempted to restrain Starks, the complaint says the guard “was pushed backwards and had hit his head on the door frame.” The guard also observed Starks had a knife in his pocket — so he took it and “threw it so he couldn’t reach it.”

The complaint indicated Starks made “comments about how he is superman and was going to make (the guard) fly during the struggle.” In the process, the complaint indicated Starks bit two female officers who came to help — and he was “then pepper sprayed and hit with a baton.” Starks was eventually taken into custody.

MATC leaders said in a statement:

“We continue to believe this was an isolated incident and we are very grateful for the Milwaukee Police Department’s assistance and collaboration in this case. The safety of our students and staff is always MATC’s highest priority.”

