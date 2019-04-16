Eat them for breakfast, lunch and dinner: Unique ways to add eggs to your meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Registered dietitian Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme joins Real Milwaukee with three unique ways to add eggs to your meals.

1. Eggs make a great appetizer or snack!

a. One whole egg provides you with 70 calories, 6 grams of protein and no sugar or carbohydrates

b. Died Devil Eggs perfect for your Easter celebrations!

c. Hard boiled eggs are an affordable protein source to enjoy as a snack all week.

d. Boil water and add eggs for about 18 minute

e. To peel eggs easier, rinse under cold water to peel egg

f. Natural color dyes are great for dying the actual egg and safe to eat

g. Filling the eggs with greek yogurt, spices and green onion is so tasty!

Colorful Deviled Eggs

Ingredients

2 cups water (each dye)

Blue -- 2 cups roughly chopped red cabbage plus ¾ tsp. Fresh Thyme baking soda

Pink—1 cup diced peeled red beets

Yellow -- 1 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme ground turmeric

1 Tbsp. white vinegar (each dye)

8 Fresh Thyme large eggs, hard-boiled and peeled

1 or 2 thin slices prosciutto, for garnish

1/3 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 tsp. Fresh Thyme yellow mustard

¼ tsp. onion salt

Ground white pepper, to taste

Paprika, for garnish

Sliced green onion tops, for garnish

Each serving contains: 112 calories, 8 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 g trans fat, 190 mg cholesterol, 206 mg sodium, 1 g carbohydrates, 0 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 7 g protein.

Daily values: 6% vitamin A, 0% vitamin C, 3% calcium, 4% iron.

2. Eggs and Avocado are a great start to lunch!

a. This combo makes for a protein packed and impressive lunch!

b. nearly half the protein is in the yolk and not to mention the fat-soluble nutrients like D, E, A, choline and antioxidants (lutein and zeaxanthin).

c. Plus, utilizing the whole egg promotes a less wasteful eating plan

d. Avocado is also a healthy fat, add a side salad for this well rounded and low carbohydrate lunch

Baked Avocado Egg Boats

2 ea. Avocados From Mexico

4 ea. small eggs

1 ea. lime

Salt to taste

Pepper to taste

Paprika to taste

3. Eggs are a common allergy, but there are replacements!

a. 1 in 13 children have some sort of food allergy, the top 8 allergens account for more than 90% of food allergies. Eggs are typically added to baked goods as an emulsifier, to hold things together and add height and texture and structure. For people who chose to eat a plant based or vegan lifestyle, or being that eggs are one of the top 8 allergies, there are options!

b. If someone is looking for the protein packed way to start the day any wants to make an 'omelet' JUST Egg utilizes Hmong Beans as an egg look alike, this omelet has 15 grams of protein (we used 9 TB of JUST Egg)

c. Kids who have an egg allergy means they cannot eat most pancakes, pizza crusts, cookies, ice creams or cakes. Using this egg replacer when you bake allows you to keep your baked good recipe similar and just add Bob`s Red Mill Egg Replacer. You can look for vegan products, knowing it wont have eggs. Kid`s with food allergies should never feel left out of family gatherings surrounding food!

JUST Egg Omelet

Ingredients

1 teaspoon olive oil

1 tablespoon onion (any color), diced

1 tablespoon bell peppers, diced

½ cup JUST Egg

1 tablespoon tomatoes, diced

1 small handful baby spinach

1 teaspoon chives or green onions, minced

Eggless Cookies

Ingredients

2 1/4 cups flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt · 1 cup vegan margarine (at room temperature)

3/4 cup sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract · Ener-G Egg Replacer for 2 eggs (prepared according to package instructions)

12 ounces semi-sweet chocolate chips

Instructions

1. Preheat the oven to 350 F.

2. In a large bowl, combine the flour, baking soda, and salt, using a sifter if you have one. Set aside.

3. In a separate large bowl, beat together the vegan margarine, sugar, brown sugar, vanilla, and the prepared egg replacer until the mixture is smooth and fluffy.

4. Add the dry ingredients to this mixture and stir until combined well.

5. Gently stir in the vegan chocolate chips just until well dispersed.

6. Drop 1-inch spoonfuls of dough onto a cookie sheet.

7. Bake for about 8 to 10 minutes, until edges are lightly golden brown, or a little bit longer if you like them crispier. Let cool for 2 minutes before removing from cookie sheet.