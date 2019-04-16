‘We are thrilled:’ Erin Hills to host 2025 U.S. Women’s Open and 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur

ERIN HILLS –Erin Hills, in Erin, Wisconsin has been selected as the host site for the 2025 U.S. Women’s Open and 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships.

The U.S. Women’s Open will be contested May 29-June 1. The 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur will be played Sept. 10-15, with Blue Mound Golf and Country Club, in Wauwatosa, serving as the stroke-play co-host course.

“We are thrilled to return to Erin Hills, and to bring the U.S. Women’s Open and U.S. Mid-Amateur to such a memorable and deserving course,” said Mike Davis, CEO of the USGA. “To bring these championships to a public facility all golfers can enjoy is especially exciting for us. The USGA has a great relationship with the facility, and Erin Hills has proven to be one of the premier golf venues in the nation as well as an excellent test.”

The championships will be the fourth and fifth USGA championships conducted at Erin Hills.

The course played host to the first U.S. Open in the state of Wisconsin in 2017 when Brooks Koepka shot a final-round 67 to post a four-stroke victory over Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama.

Erin Hills was also the site of the 2011 U.S. Amateur and 2008 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links championships.