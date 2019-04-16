Ex-NFL player charged with murder in beating of former girlfriend’s 5-year-old daughter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas judge expressed shock at the severity of injuries found on a 5-year-old girl whose death led to murder and child abuse charges against her mother and mother's former boyfriend -- an ex-NFL player.

Justice of the Peace Melanie Andress-Tobiasson denied bail Tuesday, April 16 for Amy Taylor and former running back Cierre Wood -- pending a May 21 preliminary hearing.

Prosecutor Michelle Jobe said a grand jury is expected to hear evidence about the April 9 death of La'Rayah Davis. Davis' body was cold to the touch and stiff when Las Vegas Fire and Rescue arrived at the home.

The Clark County coroner determined she had a lacerated liver, broken ribs, a bruised lump on her forehead, a bite mark on her forearm and bruises on her back, buttocks, legs, abdomen, chest and arms -- and died of multiple injuries. She was pronounced dead at the hospital, and her death was ruled a homicide.

Attorneys for both defendants declined comment outside court. Court documents showed both Taylor and Wood insisted to police they never abused the girl, but the judge said photos of the girl's body showed injuries consistent with abuse.

Wood played for Houston, New England, Buffalo, and in the Canadian Football League.

At a candlelight vigil for Davis on Sunday, April 14, she was described as a joyful young girl. Those who knew the little girl said this didn't have to happen. They said her biological father was overcome with grief over the loss of his only daughter.