Flint gets $77 million to pay for water projects

FLINT, Mich. — The city of Flint is getting another $77 million in funding from the state to pay for water infrastructure improvements.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality announced a $77.7 million loan to the city. Interest will be zero percent and 100 percent of the principal will be forgiven, effectively making it a grant.

Flint will use the money on the following projects: — Completion of a pipeline hooking up to a secondary water source. — Improvements to the Dort and Cedar Street Reservoir and Pump Station. — Construction of a new chemical feed building. — Replacement of the Northwest Transmission Main. — Various water main replacement work. — Water meter replacements. — Water quality monitoring panels.

State officials say the funding will help ensure Flint’s water system remains compliant with laws and quality standards designed to protect public health.

Other grants and loans went to the city of East Lansing for $51.7 million worth of water infrastructure work and and Monroe County’s Bedford Township for a $10.2 million wastewater treatment plant upgrade.