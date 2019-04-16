Former House Speaker Paul Ryan to lecture at Notre Dame University

April 16, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 20: Speaker of the House Paul Ryan walks from the floor of the House of Representatives at the U.S. Capitol on December 20, 2018 in Washington, DC. Conservative Republicans in the House are threatening to vote against a short-term funding bill for the federal government passed by the Senate yesterday keeping open the prospect of a government shutdown at the end of the week. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Former U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan is joining the University of Notre Dame faculty and will be a guest lecturer in political science and economics.

The school announced Monday that the Wisconsin Republican will discuss topics during the 2019-20 academic year including the fundamentals of American government, the current state of political polarization, and Catholicism and economics.

Ryan didn’t seek re-election last year. He’ll be among other former lawmakers and government officials sharing real-world policy and political experience with students at Notre Dame.

The school announced earlier this year that former Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Donnelly was returning to his alma mater as an instructor after losing his re-election bid. Denis McDonough, one of former President Barack Obama’s top White House aides, earlier joined the school’s international affairs program.

