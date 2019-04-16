‘I cried:’ Local pastor, scripture professor speaks out after Notre Dame Cathedral fire

MILWAUKEE — A local pastor, and scripture professor, who has spent more than 50 hours inside the Notre Dame Cathedral says Monday’s fire is devastating. Pastor Lorrie Wenzel explains what this fire took from her and those who see this place as more than just a church.

When word of that a massive fire had erupted inside the Notre Dame Cathedral — Pastor Lorrie Wenzel said it was almost too much to handle.

“I heard it and I had to pull over– and I cried,” said Pastor Wenzel.

A reaction shared by many who saw this cathedral as something more.

“It was built for a group of people that are non-readers,” said Wenzel.

Wenzel, who was a professor of scripture for decades, says when this place was built, it was designed for those who weren’t able to read.

“The cathedral is meant to change your life. It’s supposed to change your life. People were encouraged to run their hands on the outside of the building and touch the statues of Saint Paul and Saint Peter,” said Wenzel.

The 12th-century church is home to a 18th-century organ, relics, stained glass and other works of art of incalculable value, and is a leading tourist attraction.

“My concern first of all was for the Rose Windows,” said Wenzel.

French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to rebuild the cathedral that he called “a part of us” and appealed for help to do so.

France’s three wealthiest families are coming to the rescue of a national icon, spearheading a fundraising drive to rebuild Notre Dame that has topped $700 million.

The billionaires behind luxury giants LVMH Group, Kering and L’Oreal on Tuesday pledged a combined €500 million ($565 million) after a massive fire ripped through the Paris cathedral.