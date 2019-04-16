× Indiana police warn public after 2 people injured in ‘goose attack’

FISHERS, Ind. – Police are warning residents of an Indiana city to give geese space after two people suffered minor injuries in a “goose attack.”

Fishers police said the incident happened Tuesday afternoon in the parking lot of the city’s Walmart.

April is in the midst of nesting season for Canada geese, which are common throughout central Indiana. During this time, from March through June, the geese are particularly aggressive, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

Police say it’s best to be aware of your surroundings and keep a safe distance from wild animals, specifically geese.

The Department of Natural Resources officials also advise not feeding geese, because it can concentrate large numbers of the birds in areas that would only support a few naturally.

“Artificial feeding can also disrupt normal migration patterns and hold geese in areas longer than normal,” the DNR wrote. “With an abundant source of artificial food available, geese can devote more time to locating nesting sites and mating.”