Nintendo plans to release Super Mario games for phones

REDMOND, Wa. — Super Mario will be zooming his way to your smartphone soon.

Nintendo, the iconic video game company that created the infamous “Super Mario Bros.,” is bringing two Mario games to the smartphone platform.

“Mario Kart Tour” and “Doctor Mario” will go mobile this summer.

The company has long been concerned about releasing its properties into mobile markets but now, they say they’re ready.

The moves comes as Nintendo’s stock fell about one-third over the past year.

“Mario Kart” is said to fit a good time frame for video gaming, and Doctor Mario fits a “Candy Crush” puzzle model.