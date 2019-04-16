× Packers add former fullback John Kuhn as sports analyst

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers announced Tuesday, April 16, former fullback John Kuhn has joined the team as a sports analyst. Kuhn will join the organization’s digital broadcast and game presentation department.

In his new role, according to a news release, Kuhn will create and contribute content to the Packers’ digital properties, including packers.com and the team’s social media platforms.

“We’re excited to welcome John to our digital and broadcast team,” said Gabrielle Dow, Packers vice president of marketing and fan engagement. “His unique football perspective and his great connection with Packers fans and the community will be an outstanding addition to our staff.”

Kuhn played nine seasons in Green Bay, and was a key member of the teams that won Super Bowl XLV and five division titles.

According to a news release from the team, during his time as a player, Kuhn developed an interest in media and broadcasting and participated in the NFL Broadcasting Boot Camp in 2015. He spent time during and after his playing career guest-hosting and co-hosting a variety of radio and live sports programs.

Kuhn officially retired as a Packer in March of this year.