Police: 7-year-old Georgia boy was shot in stomach as he and 8-year-old played with a handgun

Posted 9:12 am, April 16, 2019, by , Updated at 09:11AM, April 16, 2019

GRIFFIN, Ga. – A 7-year-old Georgia boy was shot in the stomach Monday as he and an 8-year-old played with a handgun, police said.

The two children found a .45-caliber handgun while they were alone in an apartment, Griffin police said. The accidental shooting happened as the children mishandled the weapon, authorities said.

The 7-year-old victim was rushed to a hospital, where he was undergoing surgery, police said.

Police in Griffin, about 38 miles south of Atlanta, did not say if the two children are related.

Monday’s shooting follows another child-involved shooting in Georgia last week.

A 6-year-old girl died two days after her 4-year-old brother accidentally shot her in the head in Paulding County, about 40 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta, according to the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.