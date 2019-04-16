President Trump to hold campaign rally in Green Bay on April 27

BURNSVILLE, MN - APRIL 15: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on the economy and tax reform at Nuss Trucking and Equipment on April 15, 2019 in Burnsville, Minnesota. At the special Tax Day roundtable Trump gave a defense of his 2017 tax cuts.(Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

GREEN BAY — President Donald Trump will hold a campaign rally in Wisconsin on the night of the annual White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in Washington.

Presisdent Trump’s re-election campaign announced Tuesday that the rally will be held April 27 at Green Bay’s Resch Center. President Trump eked out a narrow victory in the state in 2016.

The president has bucked tradition and skipped the annual black-tie affair every year since taking office. He recently said he’s skipping this year’s dinner for the third year in a row because it’s “so boring” and “so negative.” He said he would hold “a very positive rally instead.”

Presidents and first ladies have traditionally attended the dinner. It’s a fundraiser for college scholarships and an occasion where politicians, journalists and celebrities mingle. Journalism prizes are also awarded.

