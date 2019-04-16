Prosecutors: Wisconsin teen typed plan to kill grandparents

Posted 4:33 pm, April 16, 2019, by
Alexander Kraus (PHOTO: WLUK)

APPLETON — Prosecutors say a 17-year-old accused of killing his grandparents in eastern Wisconsin typed out plans for the shootings.

Alexander Kraus was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide for the deaths of 74-year-old Dennis Kraus and 73-year-old Letha Kraus Sunday at their home in Grand Chute. Each charge carries a life sentence.

The complaint says the plans for the killings were found in a backpack along with a book about an executioner. The document does not indicate a motive.

Police said Alexander Kraus told investigators he also was planning to cause harm at his eastern Wisconsin high school, which is not mentioned in the complaint.

Grand Chute, a city of 22,000, is about 110 miles northwest of Milwaukee.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.