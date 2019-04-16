Racine students get hands-on experience with state-of-the art surgical robot

RACINE — More than 300 Racine-area high school students were given a unique opportunity to explore careers in medicine on Tuesday, April 16. The hands-on experience is one they likely won’t see in the classroom.

Up close, it may look more like a video game than something you’d find in the operating room.

“I did not know there was a machine out there like that,” said Araya Cannalte, Horlick High School sophomore.

It’s Ascension All Saints Hospital‘s newest robotic surgical system designed to translate a surgeon’s hand movements during complex procedures.

“You put your middle finger and your thumbs in it, and you try putting the rubber band on a cone,” said Cannalte.

Tuesday, high school students got to test drive the state-of-the-art robot.

Araya Cannalte is a sophomore at Horlick High School, and say she’s interested in pursuing a career in the medical field.

“Surgery sounds really interesting,” Cannalte said.

While students are still a ways from graduating, they still have their sights set on a bright future.

“It’s kind of just opened up the spectrum,” said Jasmine Nelson, Horlick High School sophomore.

“To see so many young students who are already thinking about that really engaged is just inspiring,” Dr. Beth Griffin, Ascension Wisconsin ER doctor.

Dr. Beth Griffin is an ER doctor and taught students how to hook a patient up to a breathing machine.

“I think that’s the best way to really learn and see what you’re interested in and have a natural passion for,” Dr. Griffin said.

Giving the next generation of doctors an opportunity to see what’s possible.

“This field trip has really given us that hands-on experience we need,” Cannalte said.

