Report: Middle school student drinks 9 mini bottles of whiskey, passes out in nurse’s office

UNION COUNTY, S.C. – A 13-year-old middle school student is facing charges – and likely a major hangover – after he reportedly got drunk at school on mini bottles of whiskey, according to KOCO.

Deputies said they were called to Sims Middle School for a student who appeared to be extremely drunk. When they arrived, he was vomiting and losing consciousness, so they had him transported to the Union Medical Center.

According to KOCO, the school’s principal searched the student’s backpack and found nine empty Fireball Cinnamon Whiskey mini bottles, as well as a half-empty bottle and two unopened bottles. School officials also retrieved four unopened bottles from other students, as the teen had been passing them out.

Deputies said the teen had taken the bottles from his grandfather’s home; the grandfather didn’t know they were missing.

The boy is facing charges of public drunkenness and possessing liquor at school.