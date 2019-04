Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOSTON -- Spectators lined the 26-mile Boston Marathon route on Monday, April 15, to cheer on the runners. That included at least one with four legs.

Meet Spencer. He's the adorable spectator who stole so many hearts during the race.

The pooch was decked out in his finest raincoat and Boston Strong signs.

The golden retriever stood alongside the marathon route all to support racers as they went for the gold in the 123rd Boston Marathon.