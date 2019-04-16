× Washington County sheriff releases surveillance video in effort to apprehend bank robbery suspect

ALLENTON — Washington County sheriff’s officials on Tuesday, April 16 released surveillance video from a bank robbery on April 8 at the National Exchange Bank on Blueberry Road near Main Street in Allenton — in an effort to identify the robber.

Officials said just after 11 a.m., a male, white, described as being in his early to mid-20s, described as short, standing 5’5″ to 5’8″ tall and slender with facial hear, wearing glasses, dark pants, a dark long sleeve shirt, and a dark colored winter knit cap entered the bank. He was talking on a cellphone and continued to talk on the phone as he approached the counter. He made contact with the bank teller and provided the teller with a bag and demanded money. The suspect then displayed a handgun. The suspect continued to talk on the cellphone as he fled the bank.

An investigation revealed the robber most likely got into a larger, older, maroon SUV, similar to a Chevy Tahoe that was waiting for him near the bank.

Sheriff’s officials said, “We are taking this crime very seriously and are utilizing all resources available to us. In this case, a firearm was pulled on an innocent bank teller and we want to ensure that they do not victimize anyone further.”

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 262-335-4378.