‘Week of great eating:’ Kramp previews Black Restaurant Week at Daddy’s Soul Food and Grille

MILWAUKEE -- Brian Kramp spent the morning at Daddy's Soul Food and Grille to preview Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week. Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week showcases black-owned restaurants across the city. Kramp is getting a taste of some of the food being served for the event and learning more about the restaurants involved.

About Black Restaurant Week (website)

BlankSpaceMKE is an urban art cooperative with a very basic principle of spreading the message about cooperative economics – build people to build unity to build wealth to build power!

Milwaukee Black Restaurant Week becomes an opportunity for us to demonstrate the power of cash mobs when strategically aimed at supporting minority owned businesses – specifically in this week – restaurants. We believe that by supporting Black Restaurants (and other local businesses) we can make a significant impact on strengthening communities and creating new opportunities for future entrepreneurs.

