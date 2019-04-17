× 10 days after stabbing, Green Bay PD K-9 Pyro able to eat soft food without feeding tube

GREEN BAY — Green Bay police on Wednesday, April 17 offered an update on K-9 Pyro, stabbed and critically wounded in the line of duty on April 7. Ten days after the stabbing, police said the four-legged officer continued to make improvements.

Police said Wednesday K-9 Pyro “is now able to eat soft food without the feeding tube.” They said Pyro’s fluid drains were removed, but he was still wearing a compression vest.

His partner, Officer Salzmann, continued to provide around-the-clock care for his partner, keeping him safe and calm.

On Monday and Tuesday, April 15 and 16, police said Pyro had a home visit from the veterinarian, and “the vets are pleased with his progress.” This, after Pyro was able to go home over the weekend to continue his recovery — checking out of the Animal Referral Center. They said he was very “excited” to get back into his squad car (video below).

Police said Pyro was resting comfortably, and would be staying at home “for the near future.” They said “we are optimistic that he will be able to return to work as a GBPD K-9 in the future.”

Green Bay police are raising money to help cover vet bills and costs to care for Pyro during his recovery. Donations can be made through the Facebook K-9 Pyro/Bark ‘N Blue Foundation Inc. fundraiser (link below) at Nicolet Bank in Green Bay or at the Green Bay Police Department.

They thanked the community for “all of the support and the countless people that dropped off cards, treats, and toys for the K-9s.”

A competency exam was requested Wednesday for Sai Vang, the man accused of stabbing Pyro.

Vang, 30, faces three charges, including a felony charge of causing injury to a police animal. According to WLUK, the case was forwarded Wednesday by the court commissioner to a circuit court judge. Vang returns to court Monday, April 22, when the judge likely will formally order the competency exam.

The psychiatric review determines if Vang understands the proceedings and can assist in his own defense. It does not address his mental state at the time of the incident; that could be addressed at a later stage of the case.

Police and family members have said Vang has mental issues, and has been diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia, according to the criminal complaint.

Police were called to a west-side home on April 7 because Vang was threatening to kill his father. Vang refused to surrender, so police released Pyro to engage Vang. The dog bit Vang, Vang pulled a knife out of his waistband, and stabbed Pyro. An officer then used a taser on Vang, and he was taken into custody, according to the complaint.

During questioning, Vang repeatedly apologized for stabbing Pyro but said “he stabbed the dog on instinct, because he is scared of dogs,” the complaint stated.