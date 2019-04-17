Watch live: Update from officials in Colorado after woman connected to school threats is dead
FBI: No more threat to Colorado schools

Posted 10:49 am, April 17, 2019, by , Updated at 11:58AM, April 17, 2019

Sol Pais

DENVER, Colo. — The FBI has tweeted that there is no longer a possible threat to Colorado schools from a young Florida woman who was allegedly obsessed with the Colombine shooting who traveled to the state and bought a shotgun and ammunition,

The FBI disclosed the information in a tweet without providing details about Sol Pais, the 18-year-old Miami Beach High School student who authorities had been searching for.

Minutes earlier, the FBI confirmed there was “investigative activity” in the Colorado community of Mount Evans related to Pais.

The FBI had said that Sol Pais, flew to Colorado on Monday night and bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition. Authorities initially said she “made threats to commit an act of violence in the Denver metropolitan area.”

But the FBI later softened that description to say she made “threats in the Denver metro area” ahead of Saturday’s anniversary of the 1999 shooting at Columbine High School that killed 13 people.

Columbine High School is seen during a lockdown after being alerted to a “credible threat” by authorities on Tuesday.

