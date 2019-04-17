Milwaukee Bucks to host Detroit Pistons with 1-0 series lead, limited tickets still available

MILWAUKEE -- The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Detroit Pistons in Game 2 on Wednesday night, April 17. The Bucks won the last meeting 121-86.
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 24 points to help lead Milwaukee to the victory and Luke Kennard scored 21 points in the loss for Detroit.
The Bucks have gone 33-8 in home games. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the NBA with 26 assists per game. Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging six.
The Pistons are 8-8 in division play. Detroit ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging five.
All fans attending Game 2 will receive a “Fear The Deer” Bucks T-Shirt in green, presented by Kohl’s. The Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum is open Wednesday before the game from 10 a.m. -4:30 p.m. It will re-open for those with tickets to Game 2 at 5:30 p.m.
Extremely limited tickets are still available for Game 2* and can be purchased by visiting Bucks.com/Playoffs.